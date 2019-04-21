Scott Parker 'Delighted' for Fulham Fans After Cottagers Secure First Away Win of the Season

Scott Parker admitted he was delighted for the fans after his Fulham side secured their first three points away from home this season with a 1-0 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Bournemouth headed into the game full of confidence having brushed aside Brighton in their previous game, and it showed in the opening minutes of the match with Eddie Howe's men dominant.



Alex Davidson/GettyImages

Yet Fulham slowly grew into the game and by the end of the half it was the visitors who were in control. They then got the breakthrough just eight minutes after the restart as Aleksandar Mitrovic scored from the penalty spot, and that proved to be all that was needed as Fulham hung on and secured a memorable 1-0 win over the Cherries.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Parker admitted he was delighted for the fans and heaped praise on his players after a fine showing. He said: "Delighted for the team, for the club, for the fans and ultimately for the players as well.



Alex Davidson/GettyImages

"It's been a rough ride this year at times and obviously the last couple of weeks, all be it in the difficult circumstances with being relegated, have been very pleasing to get two wins like we have.

"We spoke about it at half-time. I felt that, first half, we knew they'd come out quick at us and we knew that we'd have to weather the storm a little bit and certainly we did that. We were very good value really and we had a clear way about us and that was pleasing."



Henry Browne/GettyImages

Although Fulham's relegation has already been confirmed, the fans look set to make the most of their final weeks in the Premier League as they can now look forward to potentially affecting who ends up in the final relegation place when they take on Cardiff City at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon.

