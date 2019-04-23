Alaves vs. Barcelona Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch La Liga

How to watch Alaves vs. Barcelona in La Liga on Tuesday, April 23.

By Caleb Friedman
April 23, 2019

Deportivo Alavés hosts Barcelona Tuesday in a La Liga match between the league leader and a team trying to sneak into Euoropean competition next season. 

Barcelona leads La Liga by nine points over Atletico Madrid with both having five games left to play. Barcelona has won its last two matches, including a 3-0 win over Manchester United to advance to the Champions League semifinals. Barcelona's last league loss came in November against Real Betis–a string of 21 matches. 

Alavés, meanwhile, current sits at eighth in the table and is eight points back of fourth-place Getafe, the team that holds the final Champions League qualifying spot. Alavés is six points back from fifth place, which earns a Europa League bid. It's been over a month since Alavés last won a league game after three losses and two draws in its last five matches. 

Barcelona beat Alavés 3-0 back in August. 

Here's how to watch Tuesday's match:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports en Español

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via beIN SPORTS CONNECT U.S.A. and Fanatiz TV

SI TV is now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

 
 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message