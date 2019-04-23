Deportivo Alavés hosts Barcelona Tuesday in a La Liga match between the league leader and a team trying to sneak into Euoropean competition next season.

Barcelona leads La Liga by nine points over Atletico Madrid with both having five games left to play. Barcelona has won its last two matches, including a 3-0 win over Manchester United to advance to the Champions League semifinals. Barcelona's last league loss came in November against Real Betis–a string of 21 matches.

Alavés, meanwhile, current sits at eighth in the table and is eight points back of fourth-place Getafe, the team that holds the final Champions League qualifying spot. Alavés is six points back from fifth place, which earns a Europa League bid. It's been over a month since Alavés last won a league game after three losses and two draws in its last five matches.

Barcelona beat Alavés 3-0 back in August.

Here's how to watch Tuesday's match:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports en Español

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via beIN SPORTS CONNECT U.S.A. and Fanatiz TV.

