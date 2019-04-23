Liverpool will be coming back to the United States this summer, playing in three unconventional venues as part of its preseason tour.

The Reds will be facing off against Borussia Dortmund at Notre Dame Stadium on July 19. They'll then play Sevilla at Fenway Park on July 21 and finish up against Sporting CP at Yankee Stadium on July 24, touring the college football and Major League Baseball stadiums in preparation for the 2019-2020 season.

"Each of the stadiums has their own deep-rooted heritage similar to our own," Liverpool's chief commercial officer Billy Hogan said in statement.

The match at Notre Dame will be the first time a soccer match is played at the hallowed venue. Liverpool, which is owned by the John Henry and Tom Werner-run Fenway Sports Group, has played at Fenway Park twice before, while it faced off against Manchester City at Yankee Stadium in 2014.

The match against Borussia Dortmund will pit Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp against his former team. With the Africa Cup of Nations and Copa America tournaments taking place this summer, it remains to be seen which players will be able to take part in the tour.

It also remains to be seen whether Liverpool will be gearing up for any title defense. The club remains alive in the Champions League after reaching the semifinals and will play Barcelona for a place in the June 1 final in Madrid. The club is also locked in a two-team battle with Man City for the Premier League title, leading Pep Guardiola's side by two points–though City has a game in hand.