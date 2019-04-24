AC Milan vs. Lazio Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Coppa Italia

How to watch AC Milan play Lazio in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semifinals on Wednesday, April 24.

By Kaelen Jones
April 24, 2019

AC Milan hosts Lazio in the second leg of a Coppa Italia semifinal matchup on Wednesday, April 24. Kickoff from the San Siro in Milan is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET.

The two sides played out a scoreless draw in the first leg of the matchup.

Milan enters the contest coming off a 1–1 draw against Parma in a Serie A matchup. The club is currently vying with Atalanta and Roma for a top-four finish in the Italian top-flight in hopes of securing a spot in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Lazio comes into the match following a 2–1 loss to last-place Chievo in Serie A play. The club dropped to eighth in the league standings with the defeat.

AC Milan and Lazio recently met in a Serie A matchup on April 13. Milan won the game, 1–0.

Here's how to watch Wednesday's match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Rai Italia America

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via ESPN+.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

