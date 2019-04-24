AC Milan hosts Lazio in the second leg of a Coppa Italia semifinal matchup on Wednesday, April 24. Kickoff from the San Siro in Milan is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET.

The two sides played out a scoreless draw in the first leg of the matchup.

Milan enters the contest coming off a 1–1 draw against Parma in a Serie A matchup. The club is currently vying with Atalanta and Roma for a top-four finish in the Italian top-flight in hopes of securing a spot in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Lazio comes into the match following a 2–1 loss to last-place Chievo in Serie A play. The club dropped to eighth in the league standings with the defeat.

AC Milan and Lazio recently met in a Serie A matchup on April 13. Milan won the game, 1–0.

Here's how to watch Wednesday's match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Rai Italia America

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via ESPN+.

