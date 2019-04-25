Achraf Lazaar Reveals Talks Have Begun With Sheffield Wednesday to Make Newcastle Exit Permanent

By 90Min
April 25, 2019

On-loan Sheffield Wednesday defender Achraf Lazaar has said that the club want to sign him permanently, with talks having already begun.

The 27-year-old is on loan with the Championship side from Newcastle, having joined in the January transfer window.

CARLO HERMANN/GettyImages

He has now revealed that the Owls want to sign him on a permanent basis, though he did admit to Tuttomercatoweb that a return to Italy is what he would ultimately wish for.


“Sheffield Wednesday would like to keep me, we're talking about it. I have a two-year contract with Newcastle, we’ll see," Lazaar began.


“I was expecting a good experience, but not as much as I'm experiencing it. They are all happy, they would like me to stay a long time. They saw my value, I'm happy. Italy is my home. But for now I'm happy with Sheffield Wednesday. You can evaluate everything. It is a pleasure to receive interests.”

Lazaar joined Wednesday after failing to make a single senior appearance for Newcastle this season, and despite the apparent talks of a permanent deal, he has only appeared four times for Steve Bruce's side.

Before moving to St. James’ Park, Lazaar spent the majority of his career in Italy. He spent five years at Serie D side Varese, before spending two years with Palermo. He joined the Magpies in 2016, but returned to Italy last season on loan - though it was not a successful spell for Lazaar as he was relegated from Serie A with Benevento.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The Owls currently sit ninth in the Championship, four points off the play-off spots with two games to play. They will finish off their season with a trip to Preston North End on Saturday, before returning to Hillsborough on the final day to host Queens Park Rangers.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message