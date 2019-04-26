Liverpool continues its chase for the Premier League title Friday when it hosts last-place Huddersfield Town at Anfield.

Liverpool trails Manchester City by a point in a two-team race for the trophy, and it can provisionally retake first place with a win over a side that was resigned to relegation long ago. Huddersfield has lost its last seven Premier League matches, with its last win coming Feb. 26 over Wolves–one of just three wins it has on the season. Liverpool won their earlier meeting this season, a modest 1-0 road victory in October on the strength of a Mohamed Salah goal.

Liverpool knows that any slip-up in its final three league games could giftwrap City its second title, so maintaining focus, even as a Champions League semifinal first leg vs. Barcelona looms next week, is vital for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, Universo

