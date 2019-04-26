Liverpool vs. Huddersfield Town Live Stream, TV Channel: Watch Premier League

How to watch Liverpool vs. Huddersfield in the Premier League on Friday, April 26.

By Avi Creditor
April 26, 2019

Liverpool continues its chase for the Premier League title Friday when it hosts last-place Huddersfield Town at Anfield.

Liverpool trails Manchester City by a point in a two-team race for the trophy, and it can provisionally retake first place with a win over a side that was resigned to relegation long ago. Huddersfield has lost its last seven Premier League matches, with its last win coming Feb. 26 over Wolves–one of just three wins it has on the season. Liverpool won their earlier meeting this season, a modest 1-0 road victory in October on the strength of a Mohamed Salah goal.

Liverpool knows that any slip-up in its final three league games could giftwrap City its second title, so maintaining focus, even as a Champions League semifinal first leg vs. Barcelona looms next week, is vital for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, Universo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here. You can also stream exclusive Liverpool content, classic matches and previous games this season with a FREE SI TV trial.

