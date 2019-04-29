Harry Winks Likely to Miss Remainder of Season as Midfielder Undergoes Surgery on Groin Injury

April 29, 2019

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks is likely to miss the remainder of the season, as the club have confirmed the 23-year-old has undergone surgery on a persistent groin injury that has kept him on the sidelines throughout April. 

The midfielder hasn't featured since the 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, and was previously named among an extensive injury list for the first leg of the semi-final against Ajax. 

Though updates on the extent of his injury had previously been vague, the club confirmed on Monday that he has undergone surgery on the groin issue, and though no return date has been scheduled, it seems highly unlikely that he will make a return this season given there are only two league fixtures remaining. 

Should Tottenham advance to the Champions League final, it's possible he could return for a potential clash with either Liverpool or Barcelona, but it is far from a given that Spurs will get there, and even then it is uncertain even then if he would be fit on time. 

Already missing captain and top scorer Harry Kane through injury, Spurs now know they will have to negotiate a semi-final and their remaining league fixtures minus an important midfield option. 

They travel to Bournemouth at the weekend and then host Everton on the final day of the season, and know that one win will be enough to secure Champions League football next season, given the four point gap between them and fifth-placed Arsenal. 

More pressing, however, is their forthcoming Ajax clash, both legs of which inter-cut their final Premier League fixtures. A victory against the Amsterdam giants - who conquered Real Madrid and Juventus on their way to the semis - would secure their first ever final in the competition. 

