Romelu Lukaku Admits He Doesn't Know if He Will Be a Manchester United Player Next Season

Romelu Lukaku has addressed the uncertainty over his Manchester United future, admitting he doesn't know where he will be playing his football next season.

The Belgian striker has started just eight league games under new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and with the impending summer clear-out at Old Trafford, Lukaku may be forced to leave Manchester at the end of the season.

According to The Guardian, the 25-year-old will consider his future if the Red Devils fail to claim fourth place in the Premier League, quoting Lukaku as saying: “I don’t know, I am not here to entertain rumours. I am still under contract.”

Lukaku was signed by former United boss Jose Mourinho for £75m in 2017 and finished his debut season as the club's top scorer with 27 goals across all competitions.

During the eight league starts under Solskjaer, Lukaku has managed six goals. However, his physical condition and ability on the ball have been criticised on a regular basis by fans and pundits alike.





As quoted by the Daily Mail, following Sunday's 1-1 draw with Chelsea, former United player Gary Neville told Sky Sports: "You watch him (Lukaku) for 25 minutes today and he looks like a world beater. Then you see him make one big run and he looks absolutely shot.

“He was a brilliant performer today, then you say to yourself he always looks tired after one or two big runs. I’ve got very little sympathy for anyone who’s unfit as a professional footballer.”

Should Lukaku leave Old Trafford, it looks like his preferred destination would be Italy, as the striker revealed playing in the Serie A would be a 'dream'.





Lukaku's decision may depend on United's qualification for next season's Champions League, but the club may be open to cashing in on a striker whose current deal expires in 2021.