Ajax Fans Party on Streets of London Ahead of Champions League Clash With Spurs

Ajax fans have every right to be in high spirits after their team's performances in this season's Champions League, and they took over the streets of London to party ahead of their semi-final meeting with Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday.

Having already dispatched of both Real Madrid and Juventus, De Godenzonen have just one more obstacle in their way on their path to the final

Fans were clearly feeling good before the game, and Ajax posted a video on Twitter of fans completely flooding areas of London in anticipation of the big match, singing and dancing in the bright English sunshine.

Before the tournament began, few gave Ajax a chance of reaching the final, but they have continued to astound with a series of excellent performances. Erik ten Hag's side went unbeaten in the group stage, including two draws with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, before taking the knockout rounds by storm.

A 4-1 victory over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu sent shock waves around Europe, and they followed that up with a dramatic 2-1 win over Juventus to book their place in the semi-final.

OLAF KRAAK/GettyImages

The likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Hakim Ziyech and future Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong have been inspirational to the Eredivisie side's chances of glory this year, winning the hearts of many neutrals watching around the world.

Victory over Spurs would see them through to their first Champions League final since 1996, and they will face either Barcelona or Liverpool, who meet in the first leg of their semi-final tie on Wednesday.