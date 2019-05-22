Willy Caballero Signs New One-Year Deal at Chelsea to End Speculation Over Future

Backup goalkeeper Willy Caballero has agreed to stay at Chelsea for the 2019/20 season after signing a one-year contract extension.

The goalkeeper joined the club from Manchester City on a free transfer in July 2017, and has since gone on to make 22 appearances for the club, with 10 of those resulting in clean sheets.

.@willy_caballero will be a Blue for the forthcoming 2019/20 campaign! ✍️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 22, 2019

In a statement on their official website, the club revealed: "Willy Caballero has signed a contract extension at Chelsea for the forthcoming 2019/20 campaign."

Speaking on his exploits this term, the club declared: "This season the Argentine has played nine times and registered five consecutive clean sheets, including in the Premier League victory over Tottenham at the Bridge and the recent draw at Leicester that brought the curtain down on our domestic campaign."

Upon signing the extension, the player himself explained: "I am very happy to renew my contract with Chelsea and hopefully we can enjoy the next season and achieve a lot of targets. For me to stay at a big club like Chelsea was a really easy decision."

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: "Willy is an excellent professional who has served us extremely well over the past two years. He has provided reliable backup in that time and enjoyed some memorable performances, as well as helping us secure the FA Cup last season and reach the Europa League final later this month.

"He has also been a positive presence at the training ground, demonstrating dedication and professionalism every day and helping bring out the best in our first-choice goalkeepers. We are pleased to retain his services for the 2019/20 season."