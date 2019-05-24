Mauricio Pochettino Reveals Conversation With Real Madrid President as He Discusses Tottenham Future

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he will not make any decisions regarding his position at Tottenham until after the Champions League final and that he has recently been in contact with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

Under Pochettino's stewardship, Tottenham were able to secure a top-four finish and reach the final of the Champions League for the first time in the club's history - despite not making a first-team signing in the previous two transfer windows.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Speaking in an interview with El Partidazo de Cope (as quoted by the Mirror), the Tottenham boss discussed again his future, noting that he has recently been in contact with Los Blancos' president Florentino Perez

"Real Madrid? I have no other goals if I am not training Tottenham; football takes you where you deserve," he is quoted as saying.

“Ahead of the final, we will train at Valdebebas and sleep in a nearby hotel. I asked Florentino to let us sleep in the sports centre, but he told me that I can only sleep there when I become the coach of Real Madrid.”

As for an extended stay with Tottenham, Pochettino is currently waiting for assurances that the club will be willing to back him in the summer transfer window before he makes a definitive decision.

Poch is doing what any good manager would in his situation. If Spurs have reached their limit and there's no immediate plans to push on and make these events more common, then he'll search for a new challenge having 'completed' this one.



Levy *needs* to back him this summer. — Andrew Gaffney (@GaffneyVLC) May 24, 2019

“I will not make decisions about my future (until) after the final, it is important to know what the club's future plan is," he noted.





“If we want to return to the Champions League final next year and fight with Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League title, we need reinforcements. City's goal was to win the Champions League, ours to finish building our stadium."