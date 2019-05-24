Mauricio Pochettino Reveals Conversation With Real Madrid President as He Discusses Tottenham Future

By 90Min
May 24, 2019

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he will not make any decisions regarding his position at Tottenham until after the Champions League final and that he has recently been in contact with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

Under Pochettino's stewardship, Tottenham were able to secure a top-four finish and reach the final of the Champions League for the first time in the club's history - despite not making a first-team signing in the previous two transfer windows.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Speaking in an interview with El Partidazo de Cope (as quoted by the Mirror), the Tottenham boss discussed again his future, noting that he has recently been in contact with Los Blancos' president Florentino Perez

"Real Madrid? I have no other goals if I am not training Tottenham; football takes you where you deserve," he is quoted as saying.

“Ahead of the final, we will train at Valdebebas and sleep in a nearby hotel. I asked Florentino to let us sleep in the sports centre, but he told me that I can only sleep there when I become the coach of Real Madrid.”

As for an extended stay with Tottenham, Pochettino is currently waiting for assurances that the club will be willing to back him in the summer transfer window before he makes a definitive decision.

“I will not make decisions about my future (until) after the final, it is important to know what the club's future plan is," he noted.


“If we want to return to the Champions League final next year and fight with Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League title, we need reinforcements. City's goal was to win the Champions League, ours to finish building our stadium."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message