Barcelona and Valencia are set to square off in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday, May 25. Kickoff from Estadio Benito Vallamarín in Sevilla is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Barclena enters the contest with a chance to capture its third domestic trophy of the campaign having already won the 2018 Supercopa de España and the 2018-19 La Liga crown. The Spanish giants most recently played out a 2–2 draw against Eibar in the final matchup of the La Liga regular season. Star forward Lionel Messi scored two goals to bring his goal total in all competitions to 50 for the season.

Barcelona is seeking a fifth straight Copa del Rey title and its record 31st of all time, but it will have to do so without the injured likes of Luis Suarez and Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Valencia comes into the matchup following a 2–0 win over Valladolid to finish its La Liga campaign fourth in the standings. Valencia is seeking its first Copa del Rey title since the 2007-08 campaign.

Here's how to watch Saturday's contest:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Live stream: You can stream the match via WatchESPN and ESPN Deportes+.

