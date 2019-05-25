Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig are set to square off in the DFB Pokal final on Saturday, May 25. Kickoff from the Olympiastadion in Berlin is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

Bayern has won the DFB Pokal trophy a record 18 times entering the matchup, but the German giants are seeking their first title since the 2015-16 season. Meanwhile, Leipzig is making its first appearance on the final stage.

The matchup will pit two of the top clubs of the German Bundesliga. Bayern Munich finished the season atop the standings, capturing a record 29th title. Leipzig finished in third place.

Bayern enters Saturday's matchup coming off a 5–1 win over Eintracht, which clinched the club's Bundesliga title. Departing veterans Franck Ribéry and Arjen Robben each contributed to the victory and will play in their final game with Bayern in this cup final.

Here's how to watch Saturday's contest:

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNews

Live stream: You can stream the match via WatchESPN.

