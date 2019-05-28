Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has confirmed that the club are interesting in signing Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard this summer, and that the Belgian has been a target for Los Blancos for several years.

Hazard has been strongly linked with a move to the Bernabéu, with speculation intensifying about his future in recent weeks.

While his price tag continues to be a sticking point, Hazard's move to Spain is seen as something of a formality, with an announcement expected following Chelsea's Europa League final with Arsenal this week

Hazard has previously spoken of his admiration for Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane and Pérez has now publicly confirmed that Real are interested in securing the 28-year-old's signature.

"We've been trying to make Hazard a Real Madrid player for several years," he told Spanish radio station Onda Cero (via Talksport).

"I have a dream that Hazard will arrive this year. Let's make a good team this year. I am very interested in him coming to Real Madrid and I am very hopeful that he will come this year. He's one of the great footballers.

"Last year we wanted him, but this year he only has one year left on his contract and it is easier."

Hazard joined Chelsea from Lille in 2012 and has gone on to establish himself as one of the best players in the world. He has helped guide the Blues to two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, one League Cup and one Europa League triumph during his time at Stamford Bridge.

He was named as the PFA Players' Player of the Year in 2015 and has been named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year on four occasions. Hazard won the Premier League Playmaker of the Season award this season by registering the most assists in the league - with 15.

He scored the winning penalty in the second leg of Chelsea's Europa League semifinal against Eintracht Frankfurt to book the west London side's place in the final.

Chelsea play Arsenal in the Europa League final on Wednesday at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan.