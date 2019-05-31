Transfer Rumours: Mangala to Porto, Conte to Axe Icardi, Fernandes to Man Utd (Again) & More

Sound the transfer rumour klaxon, the latest edition of #thegoss is here for you to enjoy.

Clubs around Europe are all ready to dive in head first into the sea of transfers, with their pockets stuffed with more money than you can ever imagine.

Here are seven more stories for you to look out for this summer.

West Ham 'Hold Talks' Over £16m Move for Olympiacos Star Kostas Fortounis

ARIS MESSINIS/GettyImages

After a strong end to last season, West Ham are eager to get started on their summer business, but the latest man to be linked with the club might leave fans scratching their heads.

That's because, according to The Sun, West Ham are keen to tie up a £16m deal for Olympiacos midfielder Kostas Fortounis, who has spent all but three years of his career playing in Greece.

After being quoted too much in their pursuit of Barcelona's Andre Gomes, the Hammers have been forced to look elsewhere. The 26-year-old did manage 17 goals and 16 assists this season, but chances are you're not alone if you haven't heard of him.

Eliaquim Mangala Emerges as Transfer Target for Former Club Porto as Man City Prepare Defensive Overhaul

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Come on then, hands up who didn't even remember Eliaquim Mangala was still a Manchester City player.

In Mangala's defence, it's not his fault he fell off the face of the earth. A serious knee injury sidelined the Frenchman in February 2018, and he has not been seen since. You get the feeling his days at the Etihad Stadium are numbered, and Sky Sports claim that Porto are interested in bringing the 28-year-old back for a second spell at the club.

With Vincent Kompany on his way out and Nicolas Otamendi thought to be nearing the exit door, City only want to sign one more centre-back, but they've probably forgotten that Mangala is still on their books. It'd probably be in everyone's best interest if he moved on this summer.

Elseid Hysaj Confirms Napoli Departure Amid Links to Chelsea

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Back in the day, Chelsea used to be perpetually linked to the likes of Lionel Messi, Radamel Falcao and Edinson Cavani. Nowadays, it's Napoli man Elseid Hysaj. Sigh.

Speaking to DigitAlb (via Gianluca Di Marzio), the right-back confirmed that he will leave Naples this summer, insisting that he wants to join a team who can win trophies. His next move is currently unknown, although he has long been linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge to link up with Maurizio Sarri again.

A word of advice - don't mention this man's name on Twitter. Chelsea fans, without ever seeing him play, already do not want him around as he would push the future Ballon d'Or winner that is Reece James down the pecking order, and they won't hesitate to tell you.

Tottenham End Interest in Barcelona's Andre Gomes Amid Concerns of High Transfer Fee

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Andre Gomes played his way back into relevancy whilst on loan with Everton last season, although his future still remains away from Camp Nou.

La Blaugrana want up to £35m for Gomes, but Sky Sports claim that eternal penny-pinchers Tottenham Hotspur are not prepared to pay that, so they have ended their interest.

You have to feel for Spurs. Having transfer-phobia is no laughing matter. Although, they probably need to sign someone soon, and then maybe not wait 18 months to follow that up. Just a suggestion.

James Rodriguez to Clash With Real Madrid Over Desire to Move to Serie A

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

James Rodriguez will almost certainly be one of the most high-profile casualties of Zinedine Zidane's squad overhaul this summer, but it seems like finding a deal which would please both parties is easier said than done.

According to Marca, Real Madrid want to sell him to the Premier League, because clubs there can offer that sweet, sweet cash. Unfortunately, there is one key problem, and that is that the midfielder intends to reject any advances from England.

He wants to move to Serie A, with Juventus and Napoli thought to be incredibly keen on signing him. It seems like Los Blancos are ready to talk to anyone who is ready to throw money their way, so now it's over to James.

Antonio Conte Ready to Axe Mauro Icardi as Part of Inter Rebuild

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Now, if there is one thing Antonio Conte is good at, it's politely and respectfully asking strikers to leave the club, just ask Diego Costa.

La Gazzetta dello Sport state that Conte is up to his old tricks again with new employers Inter, and he is ready to cut ties with striker Mauro Icardi, over concerns that his personality, and his wife Wanda Nara, are detrimental to the club's future.

They specifically state that Conte does not want to deal with "sexy poses on social media", and instead wants players who are only focused on the club. That's fine, but maybe don't send a text this time.

Bruno Fernandes Saga Takes Another Turn as Man Utd Become 'Frontrunners' in Race for Sporting CP Star

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

Did you know both Manchester City and Manchester United want Bruno Fernandes? If only there had been 1,000 reports about the whole situation, I bet people wouldn't be tired of that at all...

In the latest edition of 'We Don't Know What Is Going to Happen', A Bola state that it is United who have moved ahead of their cross-town rivals in their pursuit of the Sporting CP man.

City are ready to offer €55m and some players, but United could offer up to €80m on its own. They could offer some players themselves, but Sporting probably don't want any of them. I can't imagine Sporting fighting to get Ashley Young included in this deal.