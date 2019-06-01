Jasper Cillessen Claims Barcelona Asking Price 'Does Not Help Anything' as Dutch Star Eyes Exit

By 90Min
June 01, 2019

Barcelona's back up goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen has slammed the club's £53m asking price for holding up a move away from Camp Nou this summer, having been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Benfica ahead of the 2019/20 season.

The 30-year-old admitted some time ago he is looking for a new challenge this summer in the hopes of getting more games under his belt, as his three-year spell in Catalonia has been spent playing second fiddle to Marc-André ter Stegen.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Cillessen is believed to have already reached an agreement over personal terms with Portuguese side Benfica, but the Netherlands international claims a deal is being held up as the club are asking for too much money for him this summer.


"The fact that Barcelona ask for £53m for me does not help anything," Cillessen told VTBL [via the Daily Mail]. "I still have to wait and see what happens in one of the top five European leagues. [A decision] will only be taken after the holidays."

The former Ajax star has been included in Ronald Koeman's national team squad which will be traveling to Portugal for the inaugural UEFA Nations League finals.

Starting on 5 June between Switzerland and the hosts, Cillessen could be in action against Gareth Southgate's England 24 hours later, with the winners of both matches then facing each other for a place at Euro 2020 and a £6.7m prize pool.

Joining Cillessen in the squad are two of Liverpool's Champions League finalists, Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum, who will have to travel to link up with their compatriots in the immediate aftermath of Saturday's final against Tottenham.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message