Jasper Cillessen Claims Barcelona Asking Price 'Does Not Help Anything' as Dutch Star Eyes Exit

Barcelona's back up goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen has slammed the club's £53m asking price for holding up a move away from Camp Nou this summer, having been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Benfica ahead of the 2019/20 season.

The 30-year-old admitted some time ago he is looking for a new challenge this summer in the hopes of getting more games under his belt, as his three-year spell in Catalonia has been spent playing second fiddle to Marc-André ter Stegen.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Cillessen is believed to have already reached an agreement over personal terms with Portuguese side Benfica, but the Netherlands international claims a deal is being held up as the club are asking for too much money for him this summer.





"The fact that Barcelona ask for £53m for me does not help anything," Cillessen told VTBL [via the Daily Mail]. "I still have to wait and see what happens in one of the top five European leagues. [A decision] will only be taken after the holidays."

The former Ajax star has been included in Ronald Koeman's national team squad which will be traveling to Portugal for the inaugural UEFA Nations League finals.

Starting on 5 June between Switzerland and the hosts, Cillessen could be in action against Gareth Southgate's England 24 hours later, with the winners of both matches then facing each other for a place at Euro 2020 and a £6.7m prize pool.

How did Cillessen go so bad so quickly? — kevinwilliams (@kevvwill) May 25, 2019

Joining Cillessen in the squad are two of Liverpool's Champions League finalists, Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum, who will have to travel to link up with their compatriots in the immediate aftermath of Saturday's final against Tottenham.