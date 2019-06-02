Harry Kane 'Gutted' After Tottenham Hotspur's Champions League Final Defeat

By 90Min
June 02, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has revealed he is 'gutted' following his side's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in the 2019 Champions League final.

The 25-year-old returned from injury to play the full 90 minutes at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid but his presence in the starting line-up was not enough for Spurs, who succumbed to goals either side of half-time from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi respectively. 

Kane used his social media channels to address supporters after the game and expressed how upset he was that his team were unable to return to north London victorious.

As well as stating his disappointment at the final result, the forward did take the opportunity to thank the Tottenham fans who travelled to the Spanish capital in their droves to watch the club compete in the first Champions League final in their history.

In the 35-word message, Kane also vowed that the team would use the defeat as a learning curve and would return 'stronger' ahead of the new campaign where they will look to end their trophyless drought, which by then will have run into its twelfth year.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Despite playing well for long periods in the final and forcing Reds goalkeeper Alisson into eight saves, the most by any stopper in this game in 15 years, Spurs were never able to recover from going behind after just two minutes to a Salah penalty following a contentious handball by Moussa Sissoko.

Origi's strike three minutes from normal time confirmed victory for Jurgen Klopp's side and Kane was forced to watch on as his international colleague Jordan Henderson lifted the European Cup for the sixth time in Liverpool's history.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Both Kane and Henderson will not have too much time to dwell on the outcome of the match however, as they head straight off to join the England camp ahead of the Nations League semi-final against Holland on June 6.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message