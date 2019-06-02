Harry Kane 'Gutted' After Tottenham Hotspur's Champions League Final Defeat

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has revealed he is 'gutted' following his side's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in the 2019 Champions League final.

The 25-year-old returned from injury to play the full 90 minutes at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid but his presence in the starting line-up was not enough for Spurs, who succumbed to goals either side of half-time from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi respectively.

Kane used his social media channels to address supporters after the game and expressed how upset he was that his team were unable to return to north London victorious.

Gutted we couldn’t get the job done last night. We’ll learn from it and come back stronger next year. Thanks to our fans for your unbelievable support home and away this season. You’ve been incredible. #COYS pic.twitter.com/lylUnypQXb — Harry Kane (@HKane) June 2, 2019

As well as stating his disappointment at the final result, the forward did take the opportunity to thank the Tottenham fans who travelled to the Spanish capital in their droves to watch the club compete in the first Champions League final in their history.

In the 35-word message, Kane also vowed that the team would use the defeat as a learning curve and would return 'stronger' ahead of the new campaign where they will look to end their trophyless drought, which by then will have run into its twelfth year.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Despite playing well for long periods in the final and forcing Reds goalkeeper Alisson into eight saves, the most by any stopper in this game in 15 years, Spurs were never able to recover from going behind after just two minutes to a Salah penalty following a contentious handball by Moussa Sissoko.

Origi's strike three minutes from normal time confirmed victory for Jurgen Klopp's side and Kane was forced to watch on as his international colleague Jordan Henderson lifted the European Cup for the sixth time in Liverpool's history.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Both Kane and Henderson will not have too much time to dwell on the outcome of the match however, as they head straight off to join the England camp ahead of the Nations League semi-final against Holland on June 6.