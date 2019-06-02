Real Madrid 'Offer' Man Utd Their Choice of 5 Star Players in Bid to Reduce Cost of Paul Pogba Deal

Real Madrid are set to offer Manchester United their choice of five star players as part of Los Blancos' bid to sign Paul Pogba.

Zinedine Zidane's side are set for a summer of transition which could see a huge overhaul of their playing ranks, with the futures of multiple Madrid stars seemingly up in the air, whilst the club are widely reported to be closing in on a deal for Chelsea's Eden Hazard.

🏆2⃣0⃣1⃣9⃣🇫🇷 Olivier Giroud ⚽️

🏆2⃣0⃣1⃣8⃣🇫🇷 Antoine Griezmann ⚽️⚽️

🏆2⃣0⃣1⃣7⃣🇫🇷 Paul Pogba ⚽️

🏆2⃣0⃣1⃣6⃣🇫🇷 Kevin Gameiro ⚽️#UELfinal pic.twitter.com/S6eNXiNOG8 — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) May 31, 2019

Another one of Madrid's long-term targets is United star Pogba, amid suggestions that Zidane would be keen to join forces with his compatriot at the Bernabeu. However, according to The Times, Los Blancos are aiming to secure the Frenchman for a reduced fee.

It is said that the La Liga giants are hoping to avoid splashing a huge fee to sign the 26-year-old, particularly given that he is on the back of a lukewarm campaign at Old Trafford in which he drew widespread criticism for his inconsistent performances and commitment.

Madrid are apparently prepared to move on a star name to help offset the cost of signing Pogba, and Gareth Bale is the star name among a group of five first team players that Los Blancos could part ways with.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The former Tottenham star has seemingly fallen out of favour at the Bernabeu amid claims from Zidane that the Welshman does not fit his system, and the attacker could be on offer to United as part of any deal for Pogba.

Other names in the mix could include James Rodriguez, who has spent the last two seasons on loan at Bayern Munich but is set to return to the Spanish capital this summer, along with fellow star playmaker Isco, even though the latter apparently remains a popular figure with Zidane.

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas and left back Theo Hernandez could also be offered to the Red Devils, with neither commanding first-choice status in their respective positions at the Bernabeu and both likely to edge towards the exit in the coming months.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also seemingly planning a similar overhaul of his squad following a disappointing campaign, the chance to sign a seasoned star with Champions League-winning experience could be of great appeal.

Gareth Bale is the standout name among those apparently on offer to United, and the Welshman could be an ideal replacement for Alexis Sanchez, who appears highly likely to have played his last game for the Red Devils.