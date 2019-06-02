VIDEOS: Liverpool Players Lose Their Minds in the Aftermath of Champions League Victory

By 90Min
June 02, 2019

One year on from the heartbreak in Ukraine, Liverpool banished memories of buttery fingers and stunning overhead kicks to beat Tottenham 2-0 and claim their sixth Champions League trophy on Saturday night.

After recording a ridiculous 97 points in the Premier League and still finishing trophyless, Saturday presented Liverpool with the opportunity to end a run of three successive final defeats.

Moussa Sissoko inadvertently handled Sadio Mane's attempted cross in the box just 23 seconds in, offering Mohamed Salah the chance to put any early nerves to bed with less than two minutes on the clock.

He duly obliged. The resulting 85 minutes went by without meaningful chances of note, before Divock Origi sealed the deal with three minutes left to spark absolute delirium.

After arguably the greatest set of semi-final clashes the competition has ever seen, this year's final naturally failed to reach the dizzying heights of those matches. Naturally, if you're a Liverpool fan or player though, you won't care one jot.

And that was all pretty evident as Liverpool's players went absolutely bonkers after the game.

Champions they certainly are, as beer, wine and just about any liquid was flung around after the game as the players revelled in their historic victory.

Along with the players, Jurgen Klopp played a crucial role in guiding the club to the final. While his 'heavy metal' football wasn't really on display on the night, he has unquestionably built one of the finest teams in Europe, with the players fittingly holding their manager aloft on a wonderful night for the former Borussia Dortmund boss.

Unable to feature due to injury, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was still in a jubilant mood as he led the singing in the dressing room.

Virgil van Dijk was rightfully heralded as the club's Player of the Season, but the self-proclaimed 'best defender in the world' Dejan Lovren took to Instagram to express his delight at the Wanda Metropolitano.

View this post on Instagram

👅👅👅👅😁🙏🏻

A post shared by Dejan Lovren (@dejanlovren06) on

Having been on the receiving end of two Champions League final defeats, Jurgen Klopp was eager to remind the world that this wasn't the club's first European success.

Playfully switching the words to Salt-N-Pepa's classic tune, he ran home the point that they just clinched their sixth success.

Now the only thing left for players and fans alike is how stonking their respective hangovers may be...

Soccer

