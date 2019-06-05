Eden Hazard 'to Join' Real Madrid After Agreeing €100m Deal With Chelsea

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard is finally set to complete his long-awaited move to Real Madrid after a fee was agreed between the two clubs to take the Belgian to the Spanish capital.

In one of the worse kept secrets this summer, the 28-year-old will put pen to paper on a deal that will see him play under his boyhood idol Zinedine Zidane after seemingly bidding farewell to the west London outfit.

The move will mean Hazard's final action as a Chelsea player came after scoring a brace in the club's 4-1 Europa League win over Arsenal, a game in which he signalled his intention to leave shortly after the full-time whistle. His inevitable move to Los Blancos was only being held up by the two side's failure to agree on a transfer fee, which The Guardian claim is in the region of £88.5m (€100m) plus add-ons.

Speaking after their European Cup victory, Hazard claimed 'I think it is a goodbye' when asked by reporters about his future in the capital.

Hazard's deal will mean that the Santiago Bernabeu outfit will take their summer spending to close to £200m, after sealing the transfers of Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt for £57.7m and Éder Militão of Porto for £44m.

Madrid are also looking to bring in Ferland Mendy of Lyon, as Zidane begins overhauling a squad that finished a whole 19 points adrift of Barcelona in La Liga, and failed to launch any meaningful assault on other competitions.

It brings an end to a seven-year spell at Stamford Bridge for the Belgian forward, who scored 110 goals in over 350 appearances for the Blues.