Eden Hazard 'to Join' Real Madrid After Agreeing €100m Deal With Chelsea

By 90Min
June 05, 2019

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard is finally set to complete his long-awaited move to Real Madrid after a fee was agreed between the two clubs to take the Belgian to the Spanish capital.

In one of the worse kept secrets this summer, the 28-year-old will put pen to paper on a deal that will see him play under his boyhood idol Zinedine Zidane after seemingly bidding farewell to the west London outfit.

View this post on Instagram

🏆💙

A post shared by Eden Hazard (@hazardeden_10) on

The move will mean Hazard's final action as a Chelsea player came after scoring a brace in the club's 4-1 Europa League win over Arsenal, a game in which he signalled his intention to leave shortly after the full-time whistle. His inevitable move to Los Blancos was only being held up by the two side's failure to agree on a transfer fee, which The Guardian claim is in the region of £88.5m (€100m) plus add-ons.

Speaking after their European Cup victory, Hazard claimed 'I think it is a goodbye' when asked by reporters about his future in the capital.

Hazard's deal will mean that the Santiago Bernabeu outfit will take their summer spending to close to  £200m, after sealing the transfers of Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt for £57.7m and Éder Militão of Porto for £44m.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

Madrid are also looking to bring in Ferland Mendy of Lyon, as Zidane begins overhauling a squad that finished a whole 19 points adrift of Barcelona in La Liga, and failed to launch any meaningful assault on other competitions.

It brings an end to a seven-year spell at Stamford Bridge for the Belgian forward, who scored 110 goals in over 350 appearances for the Blues.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message