France vs. South Korea Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Women's World Cup

How to watch France and South Korea kick off the 2019 Women's World Cup.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 07, 2019

France will face South Korea in the opening match of the 2019 Women's World Cup. The match takes place at Parc des Princes in Paris at 3 p.m. ET on Friday.

France, the tournament's host nation, is in Group A with South Korea, Norway and Nigeria. France is coming off wins over Thailand and China in friendlies. Les Bleues will turn to Amandine Henry, 2015 Ballon d'Argent winner, and Eugénie Le Sommer, who is France's active top scorer.

Meanwhile, South Korea lost to Sweden in its last match before the World Cup.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1, Telemundo

Live Stream: You can watch via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Listen to Throwback, SI's new podcast series telling the untold stories behind the greatest moments in sports history. Season 1 explores the origin story of the Women's World Cup and the U.S. women's national team, telling the tale of the Americans' 1991 world champions. Download, subscribe and listen via Apple Podcasts and Stitcher.

