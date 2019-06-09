Brazil and Honduras will go head to head in preparation for their respective summer competitions, facing off in an international friendly on Sunday, June 9.

Brazil is coming off of a 2-0 win over Qatar on Wednesday. Richarlison scored the team's first goal in the 16th minute before Gabriel Jesus followed up with one of his own in the 24th. The match was marred by an ankle injury to Neymar, as the maligned star–who was accused by a woman of rape last week–was forced out of this summer's Copa America. He's been replaced by Willian on Brazil's roster.

Honduras will be looking to earn a win after failing to secure one in the team's last two outings. The team tied 0-0 to the Ecuador on March 26 before falling to Paraguay 1-0 and is in the midst of preparations for the Concacaf Gold Cup.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Espanol

Live Stream: You can watch via fuboTV.

