Portgual will face the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League final on Sunday.

Kickoff from Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal is slated for 2:45 p.m. ET.

Portugal defeated Switzerland 3-1 in their Nations League semifinal. Cristiano Ronaldo tallied three goals in the victory, securing the hat trick with a pair of goals in the final minutes to send the Euro 2016 champions through to the final of the inaugural tournament.

The Netherlands sprinted to a 3–1 win of its own on Thursday, defeating England in the semifinals after scoring a pair of goals in extra time off English defensive blunders.

The matchup pits Ronaldo against two defensive giants, with Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt both relishing the opportunity to shut down one of the world's top goal-scorers.

Here's how to watch Sunday's match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN, Univision, Univision Deportes

TV channel: ESPN, Univision, Univision Deportes

Live stream: Watch live on fuboTV or WatchESPN.

