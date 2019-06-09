Portugal vs. Netherlands Live Stream: Watch Nations League Final Online, TV

How to watch the Portugal take on the Netherlands in the Nations League final on Sunday, June 9.

By Michael Shapiro
June 09, 2019

Portgual will face the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League final on Sunday.

Kickoff from Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal is slated for 2:45 p.m. ET. 

Portugal defeated Switzerland 3-1 in their Nations League semifinal. Cristiano Ronaldo tallied three goals in the victory, securing the hat trick with a pair of goals in the final minutes to send the Euro 2016 champions through to the final of the inaugural tournament. 

The Netherlands sprinted to a 3–1 win of its own on Thursday, defeating England in the semifinals after scoring a pair of goals in extra time off English defensive blunders. 

The matchup pits Ronaldo against two defensive giants, with Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt both relishing the opportunity to shut down one of the world's top goal-scorers.

Here's how to watch Sunday's match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN, Univision, Univision Deportes

Live stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch via WatchESPN.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message