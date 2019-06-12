France and Norway will compete for first place in Group A when they meet in the Women's World Cup on Wednesday.

Les Bleues opened the tournament last Friday in Paris, impressively defeating South Korea 4–0 behind two goals from Wendie Renard and a goal apiece from Eugenie Le Sommer and Amandine Henry.

Norway played the following day and beat Nigeria 3–0 without star Ada Hegerberg, who is opting out of the tournament to protest inequality in women's soccer in her native country. The winner will emerge in the driver's seat to finish atop the group, while both have the look of teams primed to reach the knockout stage.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX, NBC Universo

