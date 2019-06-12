France vs. Norway Live Stream: Watch Women's World Cup Online, TV

How to watch France take on Norway in the Women's World Cup on Wednesday, June 12.

By Jenna West
June 12, 2019

France and Norway will compete for first place in Group A when they meet in the Women's World Cup on Wednesday.

Les Bleues opened the tournament last Friday in Paris, impressively defeating South Korea 4–0 behind two goals from Wendie Renard and a goal apiece from Eugenie Le Sommer and Amandine Henry.

Norway played the following day and beat Nigeria 3–0 without star Ada Hegerberg, who is opting out of the tournament to protest inequality in women's soccer in her native country. The winner will emerge in the driver's seat to finish atop the group, while both have the look of teams primed to reach the knockout stage.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX, NBC Universo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

