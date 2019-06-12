Germany vs. Spain Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Women's World Cup

How to watch Germany and Spain in the 2019 Women's World Cup on Wednesday, June 12.

By Emily Caron
June 12, 2019

Germany and Spain will face off in the second game of Group B play at the 2019 Women's World Cup in France on Wednesday, June 12 at Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes.

Germany beat China 1–0 in their opener, but the win came at a cost, as star playmaker Dzsenifer Marozsan broke her toe and will be forced out of at least the rest of the group stage, if not more.

Spain, meanwhile, tops the group on goal differential after a 3–1 win over South Africa. The African nation took a surprising 1-0 lead, but Spain scored three unanswered–two on penalties by Jenni Hermoso–to secure all three points before this pivotal battle.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX, Telemundo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message