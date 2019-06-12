Germany and Spain will face off in the second game of Group B play at the 2019 Women's World Cup in France on Wednesday, June 12 at Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes.

Germany beat China 1–0 in their opener, but the win came at a cost, as star playmaker Dzsenifer Marozsan broke her toe and will be forced out of at least the rest of the group stage, if not more.

Spain, meanwhile, tops the group on goal differential after a 3–1 win over South Africa. The African nation took a surprising 1-0 lead, but Spain scored three unanswered–two on penalties by Jenni Hermoso–to secure all three points before this pivotal battle.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX, Telemundo

