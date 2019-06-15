Inter Reject Man Utd's Proposed Swap Deal as Talks Over Romelu Lukaku Move Continue

Inter have reportedly rejected a Manchester United proposed swap deal that would've seen defender Milan Skriniar move to Old Trafford in exchange for Romelu Lukaku.

New head coach at Inter Antonio Conte has apparently made the Belgium striker his top transfer target this summer, while the player himself has spoken fondly of Serie A.

26-year-old Lukaku has fallen somewhat out of favour at United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and a summer exit looks more than possible.

Lukaku already has already agreed personal terms with Inter according to recent reports, but the Italians and his current employers are yet to agree on a fee, with United seeking £62m.

According to Corriere dello Sport (via insidefutbol) the Red Devils were willing to compromise on that amount if defender Skriniar were to be included in the deal as part of an exchange. It was a suggestion that has apparently been dismissed out of hand by Inter.





The 24-year-old defender only signed a new four-year contract at San Siro following the 2018/19 season and Conte is said to be keen for him to play a huge role in his plans in Italy.

Defence is an area that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the United hierarchy are keen to bolster this summer, with links to players including Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Issa Diop. However, any kind of swap involving a player of Skriniar's value seems ambitious at best.





It seems United and Inter may be deadlocked for now, but the Lukaku transfer saga is far from over.





Speaking recently about the prospect of playing in Italy, the Belgian said: "I am a big Serie A fan. Those close to me know that I have always wanted to play in the English league and in the Italian one, I love Italy".

"With the transfer of [Cristiano] Ronaldo, the Italian league is now coming back. Now Antonio Conte going to Inter Milan, which is really good because he is, to me, the best manager in the world."