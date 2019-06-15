Women's World Cup - Matchday 10 Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Team News & More

Weekends at the Women's World Cup means that fans only get a dose of two games each day as opposed to the regular schedule of three.

But when one of the four sides in action are the United States Women's National Team (USWNT), who won their last game against Thailand 13-0, fans may welcome some extra time to let whatever cricket-style score the reigning champions win by this time sink in.

But kicking off Group F's action on Sunday, Sweden and Thailand will face each other, with the Swedes looking to book their place in the knockout stages of the competition alongside the USWNT.

Here's 90min's preview of all the action.

Sweden vs Thailand - Group F

When Is Kick-Off? Sunday, June 16 What Time Is Kick-Off? 14:00 Where Is it Being Played? Allianz Riviera, Nice TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC One (UK) - FOX/NBC Universo (US) - fuboTV

Sweden might have won their opening match but a seemingly comfortable 2-0 scoreline, but for the majority of the match, they were frustrated by Chile goalkeeper Christiane Endler, only breaking the deadlock in the 84th minute.

Peter Gerhardsson's side then found their momentum and doubled their lead, but for large chunks of the game, it looked certain that Sweden would be frustrated to a goalless draw on their opening match.

For Thailand, the performance of goalkeeper Sukanya Chor Charoenying to keep the scoreline down against the United States will hardly be much consolation, but the AFF Women's Championship winners will be chomping at the bit to bounce back on Sunday.

Team News

Even though Sweden came through their opening match unscathed, they could make some minor alterations to their starting line up against Thailand, especially after substitute Madelen Janogy rounded off the scoring against Chile.

Thailand, meanwhile, could be without Wilaiporn Boothduang after she was substituted in the first-half against the USWNT, although at the time that changed appeared to be tactical more than anything else.

Predicted Lineups

Sweden Lindahl; Glas, Fischer, Sembrant, Ericsson; Hurtig, Seger, Asllani; Jackobsson, Janogy, Blackstenius. Thailand Charoenying; Phwetwiset, Chinwong, Saengkoon, Srangthaisong; Sungngoen, Khueanpet, Phancha, Dangda; Intamee, Nildhamrong.

Recent Form

Although it might not be to much of a surprise to learn that Sweden came into the World Cup in better form, as Thailand have won just one game since their AFF Women's Championship victory.

While Thailand's defeat is unlikely to have much of an impact on their second game at the tournament as things can only really improve, Sweden will be feeling the pressure of trying to wrap up a place in the knockout stages.

Sweden Thailand Chile 0-2 Sweden (11/06) United States 13-0 Thailand (11/06) Sweden 1-0 South Korea (31/05) Belgium 6-0 Thailand (01/06) Austria 0-2 Sweden (09/04) France 3-0 Thailand (25/05) Sweden 1-2 Germany (06/04) Nigeria 3-0 Thailand (06/03 Canada 0(p)-0 Sweden (06/03) Italy 4-1 Thailand (04/03)

USWNT vs Chile - Group F

When Is Kick-Off? Sunday, June 16 What Time Is Kick-Off? 17:00 Where Is it Being Played? Parc des Princes TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC One (UK) FOX - NBC Universo (US) - fuboTV

Is there anyone on planet earth who wants to face this United States team right now?

The correct answer you were looking for: Not a f***ing chance!

They set a World Cup record by winning their opening match 13-0, with forward Alex Morgan netting five of her own.

Sunday's opponents Chile were on the brink of picking up a point in their opening match thanks to the heroics of goalkeeper Christiane Endler, but in the end Sweden's pressure proved to be too much for the South Americans.

Team News

There's little reason for either side to make too many changes ahead of their meeting in Paris this weekend, although Chile could be without striker María José Urrutia after the 25-year-old picked up an injury against Sweden.

For the USWNT, any changes to their starting lineup with most likely be tactical, especially after their substitutes against Thailand performed so well.

Predicted Lineups

United States Naeher; O'Hara, Dahlkemper, Ertz, Dunn; Lavelle, Horan, Mewis; Pugh, Morgan, Rapinoe. Chile Endler; Galaz, Guerrero, Sáez, Toro; Araya, Aedo, Lara; Zamora, López, Balmaceda.

The USWNT are unbeaten since January, and even before their 13-goal haul against Thailand, Kristine Lilly's side had scored 27 goals in their previous five matches.

It's not been quite as good for Chile, however, as they haven't won a match since 2018, a run which has included two defeats to Jamaica and another one to Catalonia.