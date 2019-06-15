Women's World Cup - Matchday 11 Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Team News & More

Monday marks the 11th matchday of the 2019 Women's World Cup and the first day of the final round of group stage fixtures, as teams put everything on the line to make it to the knockouts.

A top-two finish will be enough to qualify for the last 16, or finishing as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Monday's early evening fixtures see the four Group B teams play their final group fixtures. Germany have already qualified, while Spain and China will battle it out for second spot and South Africa look to clinch an unlikely third-placed qualification.

The later games see the Group A nations come face to face. Hosts France have already qualified but will want to do so as winners. Nigeria and Norway are set to fight it out for the one remaining automatic qualification spot, whilst South Korea aim for third.

China vs Spain - Group B

China vs Spain - Group B

When Is Kick Off? Monday 17th June What Time Is Kick Off? 17:00 BST Where Is It Being Played? Stade Oceane

After opening game disappointment, China put things right with a narrow victory over a dangerous South Africa side. The win put them level on points with Spain, who themselves got the better of Banyana Banyana in their first fixture.

With it all to play for, the meeting between these two evenly matched sides is expected to be one of the most exciting games of the World Cup group stages. Both teams contain players who are capable of producing magic moments, and it may just take one of those to get three points on Monday.

China have good pedigree in this tournament and will feel they can go far if they can progress to the knockouts. Spain, on the other hand, are playing in only their second World Cup and, having been eliminated at this stage four years ago, will be desperate to avoid the same fate on Monday.

Team News

Li Ying sat out of China's first game with Germany, but was given the nod to start in the South Africa game. The decision paid off, as on 40 minutes, Li's nicely executed volley won the game for China.

It was China's failure in front of goal that cost them in the first match and manager Jia Xiuquan is likely to start the goalscorer again on Monday, as they look to get the better of Spain.

Despite dominating possession against the Germans, Spain could only muster two shots on target as they went down 1-0 in their second group game. This could see the likes of Lucia Garcia given a starting spot, as they aim to open up the Chinese defence.

Predicted Lineups

China Shimeng; Han, Wu, Lin, Liu; Wang, Wang Yan, Zhang, Gu; Wang, Li Spain Panos; Torrejon, Paredes, Leon, Corredera; Meseguer, Jenni, Torrecilla; Putellas, L. Garcia, N. Garcia

Recent Form

The solitary goal from their opening two games doesn't do justice to the neat, attacking play China have shown in both matches. But after coming into this World Cup without a win in four games, they will take encouragement from their improved team performances.

Spain on the other hand, have shown some encouraging signs in their two matches, which is very much a continuation of the promise they showed in warm-up fixtures. They have dominated possession in both outings so far and will expect to do the same against China on Monday.

South Africa vs Germany - Group B

When Is Kick Off? Monday 17th June

What Time Is Kick Off? 17:00 BST Where Is It Being Played? La Mosson

Despite two defeats from two, South Africa have been somewhat of a surprise package in this year's World Cup, as they have excited spectators with their energetic, counter-attacking style of play. That said, they have shown weaknesses defensively, which have ultimately been their undoing, as they have faced 43 shots in their games against Spain and China.

In contrast, Germany may have underwhelmed supporters with two subdued performances, despite winning both 1-0. They have so far shown the efficiency which they have come to be known for, but will be looking for a better all-round performance against South Africa, as they prepare for the knockouts.

Team News

South Africa welcome back Nothando Vilkakazi, who picked up a red card late on in their first encounter against Spain. She is set to return to the back four and shore up a leaky South African defence. Elsewhere, Leandra Smeda has impressed in both games from the substitutes' bench and may see herself given the call up to the first team.

Germany will again be without the influential Dzsenifer Marozsan, who broke her toe in the first game against China. They are crossing their fingers that she will be back in time to play again in this World Cup, amidst fears she could be out for the rest of the competition. Lena Goessling is expected to deputise in the centre-midfielder's absence.

Predicted Lineups

South Africa Swart; Ramalepe, van Wyk, Vilakazi, Holweni; Mbane, Kgatlana, Makhabane, Biyana, Jane; Fulutudilu Germany Schult; Hendrich, Doorsoun-Khajeh, Hegering, Faisst; Gwinn, Daebritz, Goessling, Oberdorf; Huth, Popp

Recent Form

The defensive problems South Africa have faced so far in the World Cup have been evident for some time, as they had conceded 20 goals in the six games leading up to this summer's tournament.

Two 1-0 wins have been enough to see the Germans qualify for the knockouts, but they will be hoping to have their shooting boots on against South Africa as they aim to win in more convincing fashion.

Nigeria vs France - Group A

Nigeria vs France - Group A

When Is Kick Off? Monday 17th June What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 BST Where Is It Being Played? Stade de la Route de Lorient

Nigeria pulled off a surprise win against South Korea last time out to give them a very realistic chance of qualifying from the group stage for the first time in 20 years. Asisat Oshoala finished off a sublime counter-attacking move for Nigeria's second, giving them a valuable three points.

After a comfortable opening game victory over the Koreans, France were made to sweat against Norway, as their edged the game 2-1 courtesy of a controversial VAR-awarded penalty in the second half.

Team News

Nigeria came through their win with no new injury worries and any potential changes will likely be a result of fatigue. However, they will no doubt have seen weaknesses in this France team which they will hope to exploit, meaning the Super Eagles could stick with the same lineup.

Valerie Gauvin was recalled for the Norway game and justified her position in the team by picking up the opening goal just after half-time. She will expect to keep her place once again and look to add to her tally against Nigeria.

Predicted Lineups

Nigeria Nnadozie; Okeke, Ebi, Ohale, Ebere; Uchendu, Okobi, Chikwelu; Oshoala, Oporanozie, Ordega France Bouhaddi; Torrent, Mbock Bathy, Renard, Majri; Diani, Bussaglia, Henry, Le Sommer; Gauvin, Thiney

Recent Form

Nigeria had the perfect preparation for the World Cup at the end of 2018 when they were crowned African Nations Cup champions, after beating South Africa in the final. The experience has clearly prepared them well for tough games, as they showed against South Korea in their previous game.

France came into the tournament on the back of five straight wins, and their positive results so far are a surprise to nobody. They were knocked out at the quarter-final stage in 2015, so will hope their momentum can carry them even further this time around.

South Korea vs Norway - Group A

South Korea vs Norway - Group A

When Is Kick Off? Monday 17th June What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 BST Where Is It Being Played? Stade Auguste-Delaune II

Having qualified from the group stages in second place in 2015, South Korea will be very disappointed with how they have performed so far in this World Cup. With two defeats from two and no goals to their name, a third-place finish is the best they can hope for.

Norway opened their campaign with a convincing win over Nigeria, only to be narrowly beaten by the hosts in a controversial game on Wednesday. A win over South Korea would probably see them finish second and give them a favourable draw in the last 16.

Team News

Kim Do-yeon's own goal against Nigeria proved pivotal in that game, and she could now be replaced as South Korea look to pull off an unlikely qualification. Elswhere, Yeo Min-ji could come into the side after Jung Seol-bin was ineffective up front against the Nigerians.

Norway did not do a lot wrong against France and can consider themselves incredibly unlucky to have come away with nothing. Their position in second place looks fairly secure, so manager Even Pellerud may rotate a few players ahead of the knockouts.

Predicted Lineups

South Korea Min-Jeong; Kim, Hwang, Seon-Joo, Jang; Chae-Rim, M. Lee, Cho, G. Lee; Ji, Min-ji Norway Hjelmseth; Hansen, Mjelde, Thorisdottir, Minde; Utland, Maanum, Engen, Reiten; Graham Hansen, Herlovsen

Recent Form

South Korea's inconsistency in the lead up to the World Cup may have played some part in their poor showings so far. With one win and a draw from the five preceding fixtures, this tournament always looked tricky for the Koreans.

Alternatively, Norway will fancy themselves to be the dark horses of this competition, as their brilliant qualifying campaign showed they are capable of beating the best when they are on form. Despite defeat to the hosts, Norway will hope to go far in the 2019 World Cup.