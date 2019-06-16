Gianfranco Zola to Leave Chelsea This Summer in Search of Permanent Coaching Role

June 16, 2019

Chelsea assistant manager Gianfranco Zola will leave the club this summer when his contract expires, as he seeks to continue coaching in England.

The Italian was brought in last summer to help Maurizio Sarri's transition to life as Chelsea manager but, with Sarri set to join Juventus, Zola's long-term future has come into question.

The news on Zola's future comes from Sky Sports, who state that his one-year contract has not been extended, and he will soon leave Chelsea in search of a new position.

The Blues are thought to have offered him a role as a club ambassador, but Zola is keen on remaining in management, so could reject the offer in the hope of finding a coaching position with another Premier League side.

Zola's imminent departure appears to be another sign that Chelsea are preparing for life without Sarri, as he was initially brought in to work specifically with his fellow Italian last summer.

There had been reports that Zola could follow Sarri to Juventus, but it is believed that he would rather remain in England, where he has already worked with West Ham UnitedWatford and Birmingham City.

If Sarri does secure a move to Juventus, Derby County boss Frank Lampard is the overwhelming favourite to take over. The Blues will make an official approach for Lampard once Sarri's departure is confirmed, and it is thought that he has already decided he would accept their offer.

Lampard would bring his assistant Jody Morris back to Stamford Bridge with him, after the two enjoyed an impressive debut season in management with the Rams.

Morris spent several years as the Chelsea Under-18 manager, building one of Europe's most dominant youth sides before following Lampard to Pride Park last summer. The pair's knowledge of Chelsea's academy is thought to be one of the main advantages of hiring them, given the Blues are set to endure a two-window transfer ban.

With Chelsea unable to sign players, they will need to rely on their youth players and vast army of loan players, and few know that crop quite like Lampard and Morris. 

