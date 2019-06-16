The U.S. women's national team continues play in the 2019 Women's World Cup on Sunday, June 16, when it faces Chile in Paris.

The USWNT is coming off a dominating, recording-breaking 13–0 win over Thailand in its opening match. The team shattered the marks for most goals scored in a single match in FIFA Women's World Cup history. Alex Morgan scored five goals—tying Michelle Akers's record for most goals in a Women's World Cup match by a single player.

After claiming the World Cup title in 2015, the USWNT is looking to be the first team since Germany in 2003 and 2007 to win back-to-back Women's World Cup trophies.

Chile is coming off a 2–0 loss to Sweden in a weather-delayed bout, one in which the favored Swedes scored twice late against the tournament newcomers to earn the win.

The two teams will play their third and final group game on Thursday, with the U.S. facing Sweden and Chile taking on Thailand.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX, Telemundo

Live Stream: You can watch via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

