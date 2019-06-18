Watch: Soccer Battle Breaks Out at Tennis Match at Halle Open

It would appear that Women's World Cup fever is catching on in Europe.

By Avi Creditor
June 18, 2019

The 2019 Women's World Cup is going on in France, and two native Frenchmen have brought the fever to neighboring Germany–on the tennis court.

An impromptu soccer match took place at a bout at the Halle Open, with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Benoit Paire showing off their feet skills during their match in the round of 32.

It started on a Paire serve, when his racket flew out of his hand. Tsonga returned the serve, and then, without hesitating for a second, Paire volleyed back over the net with a solid left-footed connection. Tsonga played along, and the two went back and forth for a few exchanges before Paire double-faulted when going for an acrobatic scissor kick.

Tsonga wound up winning in straight sets–6-4, 7-5–to go through, which just leaves Paire with more time to watch his women's national team make a run at the title.

