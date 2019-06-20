Antoine Griezmann 'Fuming' After Ludicrous Reports Suggest Barcelona Could Swap Him for Neymar

Antoine Griezmann is said to have been left frustrated at the talk of a possible transfer swap -between himself and Neymar this summer.

It has been widely reported that the Catalan giants have already agreed a deal with Atletico Madrid to sign Griezmann, although there has been no official confirmation from any of the parties involved in the transaction just yet.

Recent reports have also indicated that Paris Saint-Germain forward and former Barcelona star Neymar could be set to return to Camp Nou this summer which, according to Le Parisien, could pave the way for a rather surprising swap deal.

The farfetched claims suggest the deal would see Barcelona sign Griezmann at the start of July as planned, before immediately offering him to PSG - in an attempt to secure the services of Neymar.

The report then goes on to discuss the role of Griezmann, who is said to be fuming at the prospect of being 'used as a pawn' in Barça's quest to strike a deal for Neymar.

As a result, it's claimed that Griezmann would be unwilling to join Barcelona at all, if this is what they have planned - well, duh.

This hilarious news follows on from a recent El Mundo report which claimed that Lionel Messi had weighed in on the discussions surrounding both players, asking club official to pursue a deal for Neymar instead of Griezmann.

Given Neymar's stature, Barcelona are not alone in their pursuit of the Brazilian, with Real Madrid also being cited as a potential candidate to sign him this summer, which means they'll have to come to a definitive decision sooner rather than later.