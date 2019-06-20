The knockout stage of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup is set to begin on Saturday.
The knockout phase of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup is set to begin this weekend following the conclusion of the group stage on Thursday.
The reigning champion United States will face Spain on Monday, June 24 at noon ET.
Below is the full schedule of matchups entering the Round of 16.
Saturday
Germany vs. Nigeria – 11:30 a.m. ET
Norway vs. Australia – 3 p.m. ET
Sunday
England vs. Cameroon – 11:30 a.m. ET
France vs. Brazil – 3 p.m. ET
Monday
Spain vs. United States – Noon ET
Sweden vs. Canada – 3 p.m. ET
Tuesday
Italy vs. China – Noon ET
Netherlands vs. Japan – 3 p.m. ET
The knockout road to the #FIFAWWC 🏆is SET— Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) June 20, 2019
Who ya got? pic.twitter.com/Luocuc2Ucn