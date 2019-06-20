FIFA Women's World Cup Round of 16 Matchups, Schedule, Game TImes

The knockout stage of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup is set to begin on Saturday.

By Kaelen Jones
June 20, 2019

The knockout phase of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup is set to begin this weekend following the conclusion of the group stage on Thursday.

The reigning champion United States will face Spain on Monday, June 24 at noon ET.

Below is the full schedule of matchups entering the Round of 16.

Saturday

Germany vs. Nigeria – 11:30 a.m. ET

Norway vs. Australia – 3 p.m. ET

Sunday

England vs. Cameroon – 11:30 a.m. ET

France vs. Brazil – 3 p.m. ET

Monday

Spain vs. United States – Noon ET

Sweden vs. Canada – 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday

Italy vs. China – Noon ET

Netherlands vs. Japan – 3 p.m. ET

