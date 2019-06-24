Anderlecht Director Confirms Club Are Close to Signing Spurs Outcast Vincent Janssen

June 24, 2019

Anderlecht sporting director Michael Verschueren has confirmed the club are close to reaching a deal to sign forgotten Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen.

The 25-year-old, who spent the 2017/18 campaign on loan with Fenerbahce, missed the majority of last season with a foot injury, and saw just 36 minutes of Premier League action.

Speaking to the media (via HLN), Verschueren admitted that a deal for Janssen is "almost there", although there was no mention of the transfer fee involved.


The Dutchman remains under contract until the summer of 2020, and he is widely expected to leave Spurs this summer after failing to impress in his three years with the club.

He has managed just six goals in 42 appearances, most of which came from the penalty spot, as he struggled to provide competition for the prolific Harry Kane. As a result, he was sent out on loan in 2017, but returned the following summer after again failing to showcase his best form.

Regardless of Janssen's future, Spurs are expected to recruit a new striker this summer. Fernando Llorente, who operated as Kane's deputy last season, has left the club after failing to earn himself a new contract, leaving Kane as the only recognised striker in the lineup.


Both Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min operated as central strikers throughout last season, but it is thought Mauricio Pochettino could be eager to sign another pure striker.

The likes of Maxi Gomez, Max Kruse and Callum Wilson have all been linked with a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in what looks set to be a hectic summer for the club.

Sporting CP's Bruno Fernandes, whose agent met with Spurs recently, is also thought to be high on their wish list, as are Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso, as Pochettino looks to add some much-needed depth to his squad.

