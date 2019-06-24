Sweden and Canada meet on Monday in the round of 16 of the FIFA Women's World Cup at the Parc des Princes in France.

Sweden emerged from the group stage with two wins and a loss under its belt, finishing second in the group behind the USA. The Americans beat Sweden 2–0 on Thursday, but the team's 5–1 win over Thailand and 2–0 victory over Chile sent them to the round of 16.

Canada also finished the group stage with a pair of wins and a second-place finish, taking a 1–0 victory over Cameroon and a 2–0 win over New Zealand. Canada fell to the Netherlands in their third match, 2–1, but still advanced.

The winner will face Germany in the quarterfinals.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, NBC Sports Network, Universo

