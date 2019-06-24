Sweden vs. Canada Live Stream, TV Channel: Watch Women's World Cup

How to watch Sweden vs. Canada in the round of 16 of the FIFA Women's World Cup on Monday, June 24.

By Emily Caron
June 24, 2019

Sweden and Canada meet on Monday in the round of 16 of the FIFA Women's World Cup at the Parc des Princes in France.

Sweden emerged from the group stage with two wins and a loss under its belt, finishing second in the group behind the USA. The Americans beat Sweden 2–0 on Thursday, but the team's 5–1 win over Thailand and 2–0 victory over Chile sent them to the round of 16.

Canada also finished the group stage with a pair of wins and a second-place finish, taking a 1–0 victory over Cameroon and a 2–0 win over New Zealand. Canada fell to the Netherlands in their third match, 2–1, but still advanced.

The winner will face Germany in the quarterfinals.

Here's how to watch the match: 

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, NBC Sports Network, Universo

Live Stream: You can watch via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Listen to Throwback, SI's new podcast series telling the untold stories behind the greatest moments in sports history. Season 1 explores the origin story of the Women's World Cup and the U.S. women's national team, telling the tale of the Americans' 1991 world champions. Download, subscribe and listen via Apple Podcasts and Stitcher.

      Modal message