Italy and China meet Tuesday in the round of 16 of the FIFA Women's World Cup at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier, France.

Italy entered the tournament ranked at No. 15 in the world, one spot ahead of China.

Italy reached the knockout stage after earning two wins and a loss in the group stage. The Italians opened the tournament with a 2–1 win over Australia and then earned a 5–0 victory over Jamica. The team closed out the group stage with a 1–0 loss to Brazil but still topped the group thanks to a three-way tiebreaker.

In Group B, China advanced thanks to a win, loss and draw. China opened tournament play with a 1-0 loss to Germany but then earned a 1–0 win over South Africa. The team then earned a 0–0 draw against Spain.

The winner will face either the Netherlands or Japan in the quarterfinals.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Universo

Live Stream: You can watch via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Listen to Throwback, SI's new podcast series telling the untold stories behind the greatest moments in sports history. Season 1 explores the origin story of the Women's World Cup and the U.S. women's national team, telling the tale of the Americans' 1991 world champions. Download, subscribe and listen via Apple Podcasts and Stitcher.