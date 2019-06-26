Ben Godfrey Ends Speculation Over Future by Signing New 4-Year Deal at Norwich

Norwich have confirmed defender Ben Godfrey has signed a new four-year contract with a further year option, extending his time in Norfolk until 2023.

The versatile player had been of interest to Manchester United this window after a superb season for the Canaries in which they achieved promotion to the Premier League, winning the Championship title in the process.

.@BenG0dfrey signs with the Club until 2023!



Read more 👇 — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) June 26, 2019

Having initially joined from York City in 2016, Godfrey has gone on the make 42 appearances for the Daniel Farke's side, with 31 outings in last season's promotion-winning campaign.





Speaking on the club's official website, Godfrey expressed his joy at the the new deal: “I’m delighted to commit my future to such a great club with ambitions and goals similar to mine in terms of staying at the highest level and I’m looking forward to next season.

“There’s only so long you can go without a ball at your feet before you get a little bit bored. I miss the boys, I miss training everyday and I miss the atmosphere around the training ground. I’m now looking forward to getting back to working hard."

Norwich's season kicks off with the daunting task of traveling to Liverpool in what will be their first Premier League match since the 2015/16 season. However, Godfrey insists he is relishing the opportunity of taking on the country's biggest footballing sides.

He added: “I think we can all look forward to it. It will be a great atmosphere at Anfield and it’s a team that I dreamt of playing against as a young boy. We’re all looking forward to it and we’ll give it 110 percent and hopefully come away with some points."