Brazil vs. Paraguay Live Stream, TV Channel: Watch Copa América

How to watch Brazil face Paraguay in the quarterfinals of Copa América on Thursday, June 27.

By Kaelen Jones
June 27, 2019

Brazil faces Paraguay in the quarterfinal round of Copa América on Thursday, June 27. Kickoff at Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Brazil finished first in Group A, claiming seven points from its three matches. The Brazilians had a plus-eight goal differential thanks largely to their 5–0 win over Peru to conclude group-stage action. Brazil has yet to concede a goal during Copa América play and will be expected to advance.

Paraguay enters the contest coming off a third-place finish in Group B behind Colombia and Argentina. The nation made it through to the knockout stage despite not winning any games during group play. Paraguay most recently lost 1–0 to Colombia, but an Ecuador-Japan draw allowed Paraguay to sneak through with just two points.

Brazil enters the matchup leading the all-time head-to-head series, 48–13–29.

Here's how to watch Thursday's contest:

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC Universo

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via ESPN+.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

 

