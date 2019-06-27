Norway vs. England Live Stream, TV Channel: Watch Women's World Cup

How to watch Norway and England in the quarterfinals of the FIFA Women's World Cup on Thursday, June 27.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 27, 2019

Norway and England meet Thursday in the quarterfinals of the FIFA Women's World Cup at Stade Océane in Le Havre, France. 

Norway advanced from the round of 16 after beating Australia on penalty kicks, while England moved past Cameroon 3–0 in a controversy filled match.

Norway had just one loss in the group stage after earning two wins against Nigeria (3–0) and South Korea (2–1). The team lost 2–1 to France, on a VAR-aided penalty kick. 

Meanwhile, England earned three straight wins in the group stage beating Scotland 2–1 in the opening match and following that up with triumphs over Argentina (1–0) and Japan (2–0). The Lionesses are said to be shorthanded after a virus made its way around the team, with starting center backs Steph Houghton and Millie Bright question marks entering the match.

The winner will face either France or the United States in the semifinals.

Here's how to watch the match: 

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, Universo

Live Stream: You can watch via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Listen to Throwback, SI's new podcast series telling the untold stories behind the greatest moments in sports history. Season 1 explores the origin story of the Women's World Cup and the U.S. women's national team, telling the tale of the Americans' 1991 world champions. Download, subscribe and listen via Apple Podcasts and Stitcher.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message