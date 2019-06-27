Norway and England meet Thursday in the quarterfinals of the FIFA Women's World Cup at Stade Océane in Le Havre, France.

Norway advanced from the round of 16 after beating Australia on penalty kicks, while England moved past Cameroon 3–0 in a controversy filled match.

Norway had just one loss in the group stage after earning two wins against Nigeria (3–0) and South Korea (2–1). The team lost 2–1 to France, on a VAR-aided penalty kick.

Meanwhile, England earned three straight wins in the group stage beating Scotland 2–1 in the opening match and following that up with triumphs over Argentina (1–0) and Japan (2–0). The Lionesses are said to be shorthanded after a virus made its way around the team, with starting center backs Steph Houghton and Millie Bright question marks entering the match.

The winner will face either France or the United States in the semifinals.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, Universo

Live Stream: You can watch via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

