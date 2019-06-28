Alexi Lalas Has to Pose in a Wedding Gown in Front of the Eiffel Tower After USWNT's Win

Lalas made a promise on live television to wear a gown if the USWNT beat France in the Women's World Cup... which they did.

By Jenna West
June 28, 2019

Alexi Lalas just learned that you shouldn't make promises on live television.

The retired soccer player and current FOX personality predicted that France would beat the U.S. in the Women's World Cup quarterfinals on Friday. Lalas raised the stakes by saying he would put on a wedding gown and pose for a photo in front of the Eiffel Tower if the U.S. ended up winning.

Unfortunately for Lalas, the USWNT blew France away with a 2–1 victory, which included a pair of stunning goals by Megan Rapinoe in the fifth and 65th minutes. Looks like it's now time for him to stay true to his word. 

USWNT midfielder Allie Long even offered to take Lalas's picture for him.

The U.S. will next face England in the semifinals on Tuesday, July 2, at Parc Olympique Lyonnais. Lalas has some dress shopping to do between now and then.

