Alexi Lalas just learned that you shouldn't make promises on live television.

The retired soccer player and current FOX personality predicted that France would beat the U.S. in the Women's World Cup quarterfinals on Friday. Lalas raised the stakes by saying he would put on a wedding gown and pose for a photo in front of the Eiffel Tower if the U.S. ended up winning.

Unfortunately for Lalas, the USWNT blew France away with a 2–1 victory, which included a pair of stunning goals by Megan Rapinoe in the fifth and 65th minutes. Looks like it's now time for him to stay true to his word.

Hey @AlexiLalas, have you said say yes to the dress yet? pic.twitter.com/O6kq0uKlyI — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) June 28, 2019

USWNT midfielder Allie Long even offered to take Lalas's picture for him.

Can I take the picture? https://t.co/RyWzJTppSx — Allie Long (@ALLIE_LONG) June 28, 2019

The U.S. will next face England in the semifinals on Tuesday, July 2, at Parc Olympique Lyonnais. Lalas has some dress shopping to do between now and then.