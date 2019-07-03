Joao Felix Joins Atletico Madrid in €126M Transfer From Benfica

The deal makes Joao Felix one of the most expensive transfers of all time–and he's just 19.

By 90Min
July 03, 2019

Atletico Madrid have confirmed the capture of teenage superstar Joao Felix from Benfica on a five-year contract in a deal worth €126M.

While a host of Europe's elite clubs had been vying for the 19-year-old, who scored 18 goals in all competitions for Benfica last season, lifting a first Primeira Liga title in the process.

The Portuguese rising star is set to replace outgoing striker Antoine Griezmann, after Atletico's CEO Gil Marin confirmed the Frenchman is set to join Barcelona this summer after calling time on his career in the Spanish capital. Negotiations between Benfica and the Rojiblancos began back on June 1, with Diego Simeone's side finally agreeing to meet the player's hefty release clause, as confirmed on the club's website. The club wasted little time in putting expectations on its new signing, giving him Griezmann's No. 7 shirt.

Atletico have a history of developing young players, with the aforementioned Griezmann mastering their craft at the club alongside the likes of Jan Oblak and José Giménez.

Felix's arrival at the Wanda Metropolitano follows the news last week that the club had signed Marcos Llorente from bitter rivals Real Madrid on a five-year contract and word Wednesday that Mexican Hector Herrera has joined from Porto on a three-year deal. The club also confirmed Wednesday that Man City has triggered Rodri's release clause, signalling his imminent move to the Premier League champions.

