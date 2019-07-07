Having been a central theme throughout the tournament, VAR took center stage once again as the U.S was granted a penalty in the second half of the Women's World Cup final against the Netherlands.

The game was at 0-0 as both sides were looking for the opener, when in the 58th minute, Alex Morgan looked to pounce on a cross from Tobin Heath only to be blocked by Dutch defender Stefanie van der Gragt inside the box. But that's when VAR intervened and alerted the referee the possibility of a foul. The main official stopped play to review and gave the penalty after what appeared to be a high kick from Van der Gragt.

Once the penalty was given, Rapinoe stepped up and scored her sixth goal of the tournament. The U.S. currently leads 2-0 as Rose Lavelle scored a second in the 69th minute.