The U.S. women's national team is one step away from winning a fourth Women's World Cup title and a second in a row.

The first-time finalists from the Netherlands willl look to keep the U.S. from winning it all again as the two powerhouses meet in Lyon to decide the champion. The U.S. has impressed mightily in the competition, steamrolling its way through the group stage before securing 2-1 wins over Spain, host France and England to return to the final. It will need to beat another European side–and the reigning European champion–in order to complete its return to the mountaintop.

The Dutch won't make it easy. Featuring star strikers Lieke Martens and Vivianne Miedema, the Netherlands boasts the talent and firepower necessary to compete with the U.S. The Oranje swept through the group stage like the U.S. and then ousted Japan, Italy and Sweden–the latter in extra time–to make it to the final in just their second Women's World Cup appearance. Neither side has trailed once during this Women's World Cup, with the USA getting out to leads within the first 12 minutes of all six of its matches leading to the title bout.

Both had key injury questions entering the match but were given clean bills of health in time to release their starting lineups. Megan Rapinoe, who missed the semifinal vs. England, and Rose Lavelle, who exited during it, both were cleared after respective hamstring injuries, while Martens got the nod for the Dutch despite a toe injury that threatened her participation.

Here are the lineups for both sides:

🚨 | De opstelling!



Anouk Dekker staat in de basis, Merel van Dongen neemt plaats op de bank. Ook Lieke Martens start.#OnzeJacht #USANED pic.twitter.com/SWZT76aQZp — OranjeLeeuwinnen (@oranjevrouwen) July 7, 2019

Here are the rosters for both teams:

GOALKEEPERS: Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS: Abby Dahlkemper (NC Courage), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars); Crystal Dunn (NC Courage), Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride), Kelley O'Hara (Utah Royals), Becky Sauerbrunn (Utah Royals), Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns)

MIDFIELDERS: Morgan Brian (Chicago Red Stars), Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns), Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit), Allie Long (Seattle Reign), Samantha Mewis (NC Courage)

FORWARDS: Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns); Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC), Jessica McDonald (NC Courage), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Utah Royals), Mallory Pugh (Washington Spirit), Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign)

NETHERLANDS

GOALKEEPERS: Loes Geurts (Goteborg), Lize Kop (Ajax), Sari van Veenendaal (Arsenal)

DEFENDERS: Dominique Bloodworth (Wolfsburg), Anouk Dekker (Montpellier), Danique Kerkdijk (Bristol City), Stefanie van der Gragt (Barcelona), Liza van der Most (Ajax), Merel van Dongen (Real Betis), Kika van Es (Ajax), Desiree van Lunteren (Freiburg)

MIDFIELDERS: Jackie Groenen (Manchester United), Inessa Kaagman (Everton), Victoria Pelova (Ajax), Jill Roord (Arsenal), Sherida Spitse (Valerenga), Danielle van de Donk (Arsenal)

FORWARDS: Lineth Beerensteyn (Bayern Munich), Ellen Jansen (Ajax), Renate Jansen (Twente), Lieke Martens (Barcelona), Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal), Shanice van de Sanden (Lyon)