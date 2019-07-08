The ratings say people will watch women's soccer.

Sunday's World Cup final between the USWNT and the Netherlands was played at 11 a.m. ET but was still able to draw a 10.0 overnight metered market rating, according to Will Thorne of Variety. For comparison, the 2018 men's final between France and Croatia that kicked off at the same time had an 8.3 metered market rating and was watched by about 12.5 million people in the United States.

The most-watched soccer match in United States history is still the 2015 World Cup final in which the USWNT defeated Japan 5-2 and the contest garnered 25.4 million viewers. However, that contest was also played during primetime.

According to Scott Roxborough of The Hollywood Reporter, the Netherlands drew record numbers for a women's soccer match with 5.5 million people, or 88% of the viewing public tuning in for the contest the USWNT won 2-0. And in the host nation France, which was eliminated by the USWNT in the quarterfinals, nearly six million people tuned into the match, which accounts for about 45% of the viewing public.

And in the United Kingdom during England's semifinal match with the USWNT, about 12 million viewers tuned in, which equates to around 50% of the viewing public. It became the most-watched program in England in 2019.