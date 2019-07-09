Daniel Sturridge needs help from whoever can provide it.

The Liverpool forward jumped on Instagram early Tuesday to ask for some assistance with finding his stolen dog.

In the video, Sturridge says he's willing to "pay anything" for a tip about who broke into his house or how to retrieve his stolen dog.

He also shows the broken glass and busted door the intruder appeared to enter from.

Hopefully, this can get settled quickly and with no harm done to Sturridge's dog.