Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge Had Dog Stolen After His Los Angeles House Was Broken Into

Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Daniel Sturridge took to Instagram early Tuesday to ask for help finding his stolen dog.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 09, 2019

Daniel Sturridge needs help from whoever can provide it.

The Liverpool forward jumped on Instagram early Tuesday to ask for some assistance with finding his stolen dog.

In the video, Sturridge says he's willing to "pay anything" for a tip about who broke into his house or how to retrieve his stolen dog.

He also shows the broken glass and busted door the intruder appeared to enter from.

Hopefully, this can get settled quickly and with no harm done to Sturridge's dog.

