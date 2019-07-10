Daniel Sturridge's Dog Found After Los Angeles Home Break In

Sturridge offered to pay $20,000 to $30,000 for his dog in an Instagram video on Tuesday. 

By Michael Shapiro
July 10, 2019

Daniel Sturridge and his dog will be reunited. 

The Liverpool star's pup was found on Wednesday, one day after someone allegedly stole it from his home in Los Angeles, according to KABC Los Angeles

Sturridge took to Instagram on Tuesday night to offer a reward for his stolen dog, saying he'll pay $20,000 to $30,000 for its return. 

No arrests were made by the Los Angeles Police Department in the case, but most importantly, Sturridge's friend is back where he belongs.

Now Sturridge can get back to what's important, posting photos of his dog on Instagram

