Matthijs de Ligt's Move to Juventus Set to Be Completed as Both Parties Come to Financial Agreement

By 90Min
July 12, 2019

Matthijs de Ligt's move to Juventus is on the brink of completion as I Bianconeri and Ajax are said to be in the final stages of negotiation.

The youngster's future has remained in the balance all summer as the likes of Manchester United, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have all been heavily linked with an approach, but recent reports have indicated that Juventus are currently in pole position to sign the starlet.

According to Dutch news outlet ADJuventus are now ready to settle a deal with Ajax as soon as today which would see the 19-year-old make the move to Turin on a five-year contract.

The report indicates that Juventus have been working their way up to the initial €75m fee which was set by Ajax after they saw an opening bid of €50m plus add-ons swiftly rejected by the Eredivise champions.

It's also noted that both parties feel as though now is the perfect time to come to an agreement as they begin their pre-season preparations. Ajax travel to a training camp in Austria on Saturday, while Juventus are heading to Asia next week.

OLAF KRAAK/GettyImages

Ajax are also looking to complete a deal as soon as possible so they can provide themselves with an adequate amount of time to line up a replacement. AD claim that Mexican defender Edson Alvarez is currently their top target, as he could be acquired for as little as €15m from Club America.

De Ligt would be the second player to leave the club on a big-money deal this after Barcelona previously agreed a deal to sign Frenkie de Jong for £65m back in January.

