Antoine Griezmann Aiming to 'Win Everything' With Barcelona Following €120m Atletico Switch

By 90Min
July 13, 2019

New Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann is hoping to 'win everything' with La Blaugrana after completing his long-awaited move from Atletico Madrid.

The Frenchman has been at the centre of speculation linking him with a switch away from the Spanish capital for much of his time with Los Rojiblancos, eventually joining Barça for €120m in early July. 

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

Having only won the Europa League, Supercopa de España and UEFA Super Cup in his five-year spell with Atleti, the 28-year-old is now looking to expand his collection of silverware.

Barcelona were in the hunt for a superb treble as 2018/19 came to a close, yet fell to a stunning Liverpool fightback in the Champions League as they crashed out of Europe in the semis, before Valencia secured a 2-1 victory in their Copa del Rey decider.

Nevertheless, the club earned their eighth La Liga title in 11 years and are regular contenders for major honours, whilst Atletico are often billed as the dark horses.

Discussing his move to Catalonia during an unveiling at the club's superstore, Griezmann said (as quoted by Marca): "I am very happy, very excited and eager to work with the team.


"Here, I have new challenges, new targets and hopefully I can do it in the best possible way. The target is to win everything, including the Copa del Rey, La Liga Santander and the Champions League.


"I spoke with Samuel Umtiti and Ousmane Dembele, with whom I am friends, and I want to have fun with them," the striker explained. "I wanted to come here and my family followed me.

"Sometimes, you have to make decisions and it's a joy to play by [Lionel Messi's] side. I want to know what it is like on a day-to-day basis and in training.

"This is a great club and I want to work with my teammates and for the coach, have fun outside and on the field and hopefully bring a lot of joy and enjoy it together."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message