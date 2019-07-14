3 Positions Crystal Palace Need to Strengthen to Improve in the 2019/20 Season

After a modest 12th place finish last season, Crystal Palace fans will want their team to push on following a season that saw a lot of highs mixed with a lot of lows.

Losses against Brighton twice, Southampton at home, as well as losses to teams around them in West Ham and Watford will be seen as missed opportunities.

With Aaron Wan-Bassika sold, it means the team is weakened from last year. For a team that can compete so well with the top teams, it's the consistency of the side that let them down last season.

So what potential signings could help Palace bridge the gap from mid-table mediocrity to battling for European competition?

Forward Reinforcement

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

With Michy Batsahuyi returning to Chelsea, Palace's other options include Christian Benteke who was once a terrifying Premier League striker but he only managed one goal last season.

Other than him, Connor Wickham has had a horrific run of injuries that has denied him the chance to get going. Alexander Sørloth is hardly going to be the answer as he hasn’t scored for Palace and his loan spell last year at Gent resulted in just four goals.

The answer to their striking conundrum could lie with Daniel Sturridge who was recently released from Liverpool. An alternative also available on a free transfer could be Danny Welbeck who will be desperate to revive his career and Palace could be the place to do so. Another option could be Glenn Murray, the former Palace striker has scored 25 goals in two seasons for Brighton.

An outside option could be Alfredo Morelos, who had 30 goals and 11 assists in all competitions for Rangers last season. Having a striker who can actually score could help them to bridge the gap to European qualification.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka Replacement

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

After Aaron Wan-Bissaka's breakthrough season, his transfer to a top side seemed inevitable, and he ended up going to Manchester United in a £50m deal. His presence in this team was a big part of their success last season, and now that he’s gone they need to find an ample replacement.

In terms of who could potentially come in to fill the void, Max Aarons who has just come up from the Championship with Norwich could be a fine replacement. A talented, young right-back who earned high plaudits last season as he made the Team of the Season in the Championship. However, Norwich would be reluctant to let him go straight away, perhaps next season he'll be a more realistic option.

Another potential replacement could be Nathaniel Clyne, who recently returned to Liverpool following a loan spell with Southampton. It’s yet to be confirmed whether Clyne will be part of Liverpool’s plans for this season and he may will be available and he would be solid replacement.

Backup Winger

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

With Wilfried Zaha playing both a winger and striker throughout the season, it leaves Andros Townsend as the only other winger. It means that over a long season these two are stretched and the replacements just aren’t there.

To play in their style, the replacement needs to have ability on the ball, an eye for goal and perhaps most importantly raw pace. Potential replacements could include Anthony Knockaert of Brighton, who scored a sensational solo effort at Selhurst Park last season.

Another option who is available on a free is Yacine Brahimi of Porto, who is fresh off winning the Primeira Liga. A younger talent however could be Viktor Fischer of FC Kobenhavn, who would be available at a relatively low fee. He produced 11 goals and 17 assists last season in the Danish Superliga and could be a great backup option.