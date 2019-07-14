Lewis Dunk Set to Join Leicester in £45m Deal from Brighton as Harry Maguire Nears Man Utd Move

Leicester City have agreed a £45m deal to sign Brighton and Hove Albion defender Lewis Dunk, with Harry Maguire thought to be nearing a move to Manchester United.

United are thought to have agreed to make Maguire the most expensive defender in world football, with a deal of £60m plus £20m in add-ons set to take the 26-year-old to Old Trafford this summer.

Leicester have wasted little time recruiting a replacement, with The Sun claiming that they have agreed to sign Dunk with £45m of the fee brought in from Maguire's imminent departure.

Dunk has enjoyed a number of hugely impressive seasons with Brighton, and his form earned him a maiden call-up to Gareth Southgate's England side back in November 2018.

Alongside defensive partner Shane Duffy, Dunk was instrumental in keeping the Seagulls in the Premier League but, after their 17th-placed finish, it was thought that a number of other top-flight sides would pursue a deal for Dunk this summer.

However, it is Leicester who appear to have won the race for the 27-year-old's signature, which will allow Maguire to complete his anticipated switch to Old Trafford.

Maguire is expected to become United's third signing of the summer, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having already added Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to his squad. He is set for a medical on Monday, ahead of finalising a deal to become the most expensive defender in world football.

Liverpool's £75m deal for Virgil van Dijk currently holds the record, but the signing of Maguire, which could reach £80m, is set to make him one of the most costly transfers of all time.