Lewis Dunk Set to Join Leicester in £45m Deal from Brighton as Harry Maguire Nears Man Utd Move

By 90Min
July 14, 2019

Leicester City have agreed a £45m deal to sign Brighton and Hove Albion defender Lewis Dunk, with Harry Maguire thought to be nearing a move to Manchester United.

United are thought to have agreed to make Maguire the most expensive defender in world football, with a deal of £60m plus £20m in add-ons set to take the 26-year-old to Old Trafford this summer.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Leicester have wasted little time recruiting a replacement, with The Sun claiming that they have agreed to sign Dunk with £45m of the fee brought in from Maguire's imminent departure.

Dunk has enjoyed a number of hugely impressive seasons with Brighton, and his form earned him a maiden call-up to Gareth Southgate's England side back in November 2018.

Alongside defensive partner Shane Duffy, Dunk was instrumental in keeping the Seagulls in the Premier League but, after their 17th-placed finish, it was thought that a number of other top-flight sides would pursue a deal for Dunk this summer.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

However, it is Leicester who appear to have won the race for the 27-year-old's signature, which will allow Maguire to complete his anticipated switch to Old Trafford.

Maguire is expected to become United's third signing of the summer, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having already added Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to his squad. He is set for a medical on Monday, ahead of finalising a deal to become the most expensive defender in world football.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Liverpool's £75m deal for Virgil van Dijk currently holds the record, but the signing of Maguire, which could reach £80m, is set to make him one of the most costly transfers of all time.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message